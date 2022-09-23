Kuwait issues warning about shark in waterways

Kuwait's Ministry of Interior on Thursday issued a warning to beachgoers after a large shark was spotted in waterways.

The shark was spotted roaming the waterways in the Sabah Al Ahmad area.

The ministry's official Twitter account published a statement saying: “Information was received to the Ministry of Interior’s operations about the presence of a large shark roaming ... the waterways in the area. Bahr Sabah Al Ahmad region.”

A video clip of the large animal in the lake in the Khor 295 district has been circulating, as it swam back and forth in the body of water.

The ministry warned people to take precautions and that authorities have been alerted take the necessary measures.