Yemen: Aden market explosion kills at least five people

The bomb exploded in a market in the Ash Shaikh Othman district of Aden, according to sources

Yemenis shop at a street market in the Crater district of Yemen's southern coastal city of Aden on May 17, 2020, amid fears that coronavirus is spreading unhindered in the Yemeni city. - Deaths in Aden have surged to five or even seven times higher than normal, an NGO and medics say. Six years of war against the Huthis -- and a widening fault-line among forces opposed to that rebel outfit -- have left authorities ill-equipped to control the spread of the virus. (Photo by Nabil HASAN / AFP)
Ismaeel Naar
May 26, 2022

An explosion at a market in Yemen’s southern city of Aden has left at least five people dead, according to local reports.

The bomb exploded in a market in the Ash Shaikh Othman district of Aden, according to sources.

At least 20 other people were injured in the attack on Thursday.

Aden has been the seat of the internationally recognised government since Houthi rebels seized the Yemeni capital of Sanaa in 2014, starting the country’s conflict.

Yemen's Houthi rebels said Wednesday they are considering renewing a United Nations-brokered truce with the government which expires next week.

Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen, told The National he was “cautiously optimistic” a two-month truce in the nation will be extended and hopes it will lead to a permanent settlement.

Updated: May 26, 2022, 12:15 PM
