Yemen: Aden market explosion kills at least five people

An explosion at a market in Yemen’s southern city of Aden has left at least five people dead, according to local reports.

The bomb exploded in a market in the Ash Shaikh Othman district of Aden, according to sources.

At least 20 other people were injured in the attack on Thursday.

Aden has been the seat of the internationally recognised government since Houthi rebels seized the Yemeni capital of Sanaa in 2014, starting the country’s conflict.

Yemen's Houthi rebels said Wednesday they are considering renewing a United Nations-brokered truce with the government which expires next week.

Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen, told The National he was “cautiously optimistic” a two-month truce in the nation will be extended and hopes it will lead to a permanent settlement.