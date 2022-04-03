Pilgrims from all over the world visit Grand Mosques in Ramadan amid eased Covid measures

Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims performed Umrah, taraweeh (additional voluntary prayers) and rejoiced as they sat down together to break their fasts at the two Grand Mosques in Makkah and Madinah after a two-year hiatus.

Umrah pilgrims from all over the world are now able to perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Non-vaccinated pilgrims from abroad can now enter the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, provided that they are not infected with coronavirus.

Read more Saudi Arabia ends Covid restrictions for Makkah pilgrims – in pictures

Pilgrims have to register for an Umrah permit via Eatmarna app. This is checked by security at the gates and a separate entrance is allocated to those performing Umrah. If one tries to perform Umrah without having a valid permit, they will be fined SR10,000 ($2,600).

"Thousands of pilgrims from Indonesia, Pakistan and India are arriving every day to perform Umrah and also to spend a few days in Madinah at the Prophet's Mosque during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The Grand Mosques are full of happy pilgrims, crying tears of joy — just grateful to be back after Covid-19 disrupted travel and limited numbers into the Holy cities. It's like Covid-19 never happened, the mosques are full of large groups of international pilgrims and local worshippers," says Aman Ul Haq, a tour operator in Jeddah.

Volunteers distribute Iftar meals at the Grand Mosque in Makkah

The Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques has granted more than 2,000 permits to provide free iftar meals daily that follow Covid-19 guidelines. This includes no plastic cups for hot coffee that is usually served with dates to break fasts, and ensuring food is sealed properly and served in boxes, away from crowded areas such as entrances and corridors.

“We are glad to announce the return of Itikaf (prayer in isolation at the mosque) in Haramain (both Grand Mosques). It will be applied according to specific criteria, and permits will be available through the official website of the presidency soon," Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Sudais, head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques announced last week. Worshipers can sleep in the mosques during Itikaf and only leave for ablutions, this year.

Pilgrims from abroad can now register online to get an Umrah visa instead of applying through any foreign Umrah service agents as they did in the past.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the e-registration process will include an Umrah program comprising housing and transportation services and the electronic visa can be printed by pilgrims themselves.