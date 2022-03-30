Ten Kuwait MPs file non-cooperation motion against prime minister

Kuwait’s prime minister is expected to face a vote of non-cooperation next week after 10 members of parliament filed a motion following a grilling session.

Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Sabah faces several allegations including “unconstitutional practices and a lack of cooperation with the legislative authority” .

Sheikh Sabah faced a tough nine-hour grilling session in parliament on Tuesday, during which he fiercely contested the allegations brought against him.

Members of parliament accused the prime minister of unconstitutional practices, lack of cooperation with legislative authority, compromising citizens' interests and squandering of public funds.

Sheikh Sabah said there were constitutional violations that marred the session on Tuesday.

“Some of the interrogating MPs are related to the National Assembly and other charges that do not fall within my jurisdiction as prime minister,” he told parliament.

He also reviewed the achievements of his three governments since December 2020, refuting the charges against him and his cabinets.

On the country's economic situation, Sheikh Sabah said Kuwait enjoyed “good financial solvency, but we suffer from an economic imbalance, not economic corruption” .

Kuwaiti MPs attend a session at the National Assembly in Kuwait City, on March 16, 2022. AFP

To overcome the non-cooperation motion against him on April 6, the prime minister will need a vote of 25 deputies (half of the parliament's members) against the motion submitted by the 10 MPs.

Sheikh Sabah was reappointed last December to form a new government following the resignation of his previous cabinet after a political stand-off with the Kuwaiti parliament.

Sheikh Sabah has formed a government three times in more than a year, in December 2020, March 2021 and December 2021, and resigned twice in January 2021 and in November 2021.

Opposition MPs in Kuwait have filed several motions for no-confidence votes against ministers of Sheikh Sabah’s cabinet, including the foreign and defence ministers.

Kuwait's National Assembly enjoys legislative power and politicians have been known to challenge the government and royals.

The country has been shaken by disputes between elected politicians and successive governments dominated by the ruling Al Sabah family for more than a decade, with parliaments and cabinets dissolved several times.