Kuwait's Emir issues decree forming new government under PM Sheikh Sabah

Kuwait’s Emir issued a decree on Tuesday to form a new government under Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Sabah.

Sheikh Sabah handed Emir Sheikh Nawaf a list of the proposed names for the new 15-member Cabinet, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

Sheikh Sabah was reappointed last month to form a new government following the resignation of his previous Cabinet after a political stand-off with the country’s parliament.

The latest government formation comes after Kuwait’s Emir issued two decrees last month granting pardons or reduced sentences for 35 dissidents, meeting a demand from opposition MPs.

At the time, a government source told The National that the formation of the new Cabinet would include opposition MPs while the prime minister and Speaker of Parliament would keep their posts.

National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al Ghanim said on Monday he hoped the prime minister would form a Cabinet that “meets the aspirations of the Kuwaiti people”. He confirmed that parliament would resume its sessions from January 4 if a Cabinet was formed this week.