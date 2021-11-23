Who is Kuwait’s re-appointed prime minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Sabah?

Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Sabah was re-appointed on Tuesday to form the new Cabinet in a decree issued by Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Sabah.

Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah, 68, first nominated Sheikh Sabah as the 10th prime minister in late 2019.

A career diplomat, Sheikh Sabah has a bachelor's degree in political science from Kuwait University and joined the foreign ministry in 1978 as foreign attache for Arab affairs before he joined the permanent Kuwait mission at the United Nations between 1983 and 1989.

He was later appointed an ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait’s envoy at the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation.

In 1998, Sheikh Sabah was appointed as chief of the national security bureau. He held several ministerial portfolios, including social affairs and information, between 2006 and 2009.

He had served as foreign minister and then deputy prime minister since 2011 and in December 2019 was appointed to form his first Cabinet.

Two of Sheikh Sabah's three previous Cabinets resigned after a political stand-off with the parliament. One of them resigned – per the constitution – after parliamentary elections last year.