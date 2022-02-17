Kuwait Emir accepts resignations of defence and interior ministers

Kuwait's Emir accepted the resignations of the ministers of interior and defence, the Information Ministry said on Twitter citing an official decree.

The Emiri decree also appointed Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammad Al Sabah as caretaker defence minister and Oil Minister Mohammad Al Fares as caretaker interior minister.

The defence and interior ministers, both members of the ruling family, had submitted their resignations to the Gulf state's prime minister on Wednesday in protest over recent questioning of ministers in Kuwait's Parliament.

Defence Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al Sabah, who survived a no-confidence vote in Kuwait's Parliament last month, was quoted by Al Qabas as saying his decision was driven by "arbitrary" questioning of ministers that has impeded government work.

Opposition MPs have recently filed motions for no-confidence votes against several ministers, including the foreign minister, in whom confidence was renewed in a vote on Wednesday.

A no-confidence vote requires the approval of the majority of MPs to be passed but it is not uncommon for ministers facing a trust vote to resign before the session.

Kuwait's Parliament enjoys legislative power and politicians have been known to challenge the government and royals.

The country has been shaken by disputes between elected politicians and successive governments dominated by the ruling Al Sabah family for more than a decade, with parliaments and Cabinets dissolved several times.