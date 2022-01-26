Yemeni forces retake strategic sites in Marib province

The Yemeni army and Giants Brigades forces have retaken complete control of strategic sites in Marib province.

Yemeni army sources said its soldiers fought alongside the Giants Brigades, a resistance force that fights for the internationally recognised government, to regain control of the Aqabat Mallaa district, Sky News Arabia reported.

The military and the Giants Brigades are fighting running battles to defeat the Iran-backed Houthi militants as they continue to advance south of Marib, the army said.

The Houthis recently lost the Harib district south of Marib, a strategically vital northern city they have been fighting to hold for months.

The Giants Brigades said "hundreds were killed and wounded on both sides" in battles that lasted for more than two weeks and also secured the neighbouring governorate of Shabwa.

"We thank the Arab coalition for their support for our operations in Shabwa, which were crowned with complete success," the Giants Brigades said. A Saudi-led coalition is supporting government forces.

Yemeni pro-government fighters with weapons captured in Harib on January 25 after Houthi rebels were beaten by Giants Brigades fighters. AFP

The clashes are part of a major escalation in the seven-year war after the Houthis, who have suffered a series of territorial defeats, launched a deadly drone-and-missile attack on the UAE last week.

Since February last year, the Houthis have intensified their attacks on Marib, which is rich in oil and gas, despite international and UN warnings of the dangers facing the lives of thousands of displaced people living in the province.

About three million people live in the city of Marib, including nearly a million who fled there from other areas in Yemen.