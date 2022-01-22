US envoy for Yemen urges de-escalation in talks with Yemeni officials

The US special envoy for Yemen has called for “urgent de-escalation” in talks with the Yemeni Foreign Minister.

Tim Lenderking told Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak in Riyadh that key US priorities also comprised taking the necessary steps to mitigate Yemen’s humanitarian and economic crises, which included “improving aid access and addressing fuel shortages”.

“Urgent de-escalation, plus steps to mitigate #Yemen's humanitarian & economic crises are top U.S. priorities. This includes improving aid access & addressing fuel shortages," said #USEnvoyYemen in a mtg this week in Riyadh w/Yemeni FM @BinmubarakAhmed. @USEmbassyYemen pic.twitter.com/J9zapg69FK — U.S. State Dept - Near Eastern Affairs (@StateDept_NEA) January 22, 2022

During a visit to the UAE Mr Lenderking also held a virtual meeting with Southern Transitional Council leader Aidrous Al Zubaidi, the US State Department said.

Mr Lenderking underlined the importance that Yemen’s various factions work together to advance government efforts to strengthen the country’s economy, “enhance stability and security, and ease the suffering of Yemenis”.

The meetings are part of a wider regional tour by the special envoy “to reinvigorate peace efforts” in coordination with international partners and “press the parties to de-escalate militarily and seize the new year to participate fully in an inclusive UN-led peace process”. Mr Lenderking met with UAE presidential advisor Dr Anwar Gargash where he “reaffirmed US condemnation of Houthi attack against the UAE this week and the US’s unwavering commitment to the security of the UAE and the protection of all civilians in the region”, according to the US State Department.

Mr Lenderking also met with representatives of the permanent members of the UN Security Council and Hans Grundberg, the special envoy of the United Nations Secretary General for Yemen.