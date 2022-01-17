Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drones launched from Sanaa airport

Airport in Yemen has been used as a central point for Houthi operations, Saudi Arabia says

Coalition forces have destroyed at least three drones aimed towards the southern areas of Saudi Arabia. Photo: Saudi-led coalition
Ismaeel Naar
Jan 17, 2022

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has said it intercepted three drones launched by the Iran-supported Houthi rebels out of Sanaa International Airport.

“We have observed and are following a hostile escalation via the use of drones by the Houthis. A number of explosive drones were launched from Sanaa International Airport,” the coalition said on its official Twitter account.

The coalition said it intercepted and destroyed at least three drones launched by the rebels towards the southern areas of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has previously said that the airport was being used by the Houthis as a launching point for attacks. In December, the Saudi Arabian Air Force conducted precision strikes on buildings around the airport, which were assessed as housing Houthi military equipment.

"The operation comes in response to threats and the use of the airport’s facilities to launch cross-border attacks," the coalition said at the time.

"Destroying these targets will not have any effect on the operational capacity of the airport, and will not affect managing the airspace, the air traffic, and ground handling operations," it added.

Updated: January 17th 2022, 11:16 AM
Saudi ArabiaHouthisYemenSanaa
