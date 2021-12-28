Yemen's Houthis allow temporary resumption of UN flights to Sanaa airport

Yemen's Houthi rebels allowed the temporary resumption of flights by the UN and other organisations to Sanaa international airport on Monday, the movement's Saba news agency said.

The Iran-supported Houthis said earlier this month that the airport had been put out of operation after air strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

The coalition said it only attacked military targets at the airport, from where drone strikes have been launched against Saudi targets.

Sanaa's airport has been closed to civilian flights since 2015, after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from the city, although UN planes have been permitted to land there.

The Houthis said on Monday they allowed the resumption of the UN flights "after the malfunctions in communications and navigational devices were temporarily fixed," the agency report said.

The rebels said they could not guarantee the long-term continuity of these old devices and urged the UN to help enable the entry of new devices that they had purchased, it added.

The coalition said that the strikes it had carried would have no effect on operational capacity, airspace management, air traffic, or ground handling operations.