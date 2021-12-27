Leakage in Yemen's Safer tanker could mean 'disaster', says deputy governor

A leakage has been reported in the crumbling tanker stationed off Yemen's west coast, which is carrying more than 1.1 million barrels of oil, a top Yemeni official on Monday.

The oil tanker FSO Safer is rusting away since 2015 and is likely to wreck havoc if it sinks or explodes in the Red Sea.

For months, the UN has attempted to send a team to asses the risk amid international calls for actions, but efforts to unload the oil and make the rusting hulk safe have been hampered by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

“Urgent and important. There is a leakage from the oil pipeline in the Safer tanker. A disaster will happen in the Red Sea if not urgent action is taken,” Waleed Al Qudaimi, the Hodeidah deputy governor, wrote on Twitter.

عاجل وهام هناك تسريب من انبوب #النفط الممتد الى الخزان #صافر كارثة ستحل في #البحر_الأحمر ،فشل مجلس الأمن في تنفيذ قراراته اصبح بكل بساطه ليس على مستوى مهمته ، ادعوا الدول المطله على البحر الأحمر بقيادة #السعوديه #اليمن #مصر الى اتخاذ اجراءات عاجله وسريعة تجاه هذه الكارثة البيئية — وليد القديمي (@waleedALQudaimi) December 26, 2021

“The failure of the UN Security Council to implement its decisions on the tank has simply shown that it's not a priority," Mr Al Qudaimi said.

The Yemeni official called on states bordering the Red Sea, such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt, to take urgent measures to prevent an environmental disaster from happening.

Last month, Yemen's Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak said rebels are "holding the oil tanker hostage and are refusing to allow the UN to inspect it".

The Houthis' refusal will "cause a real catastrophe that will destroy Yemen and region’s marine environment whose its effects will extend to the world," Mr Mubarak said.

Negotiations between the UN and Houthi rebel members in control of the area that the ship is stationed failed earlier this year.

The tanker was used as a bulk storage to export the country's small crude oil resources but is lying unsecured for years.

Last year, the government said the tanker must be disposed of immediately and warned of an environmental catastrophe if the vessel breaks apart.

It has had almost no maintenance since the conflict in Yemen intensified in 2015.

If the oil spills, it could cause devastating consequences for the Arab world’s poorest country, which is already dealing with a civil war and a severe humanitarian crisis.

The oil tanker Safer off Yemen's Red Sea coast, pictured in March 2005. Getty

The UN has warned repeatedly that the risk of a spill is four times the volume of the catastrophic 1989 Exxon Valdez spill in Alaska where more than 10.8 million gallons (37,000 tonnes) of oil was lost.

In November, the Houthis approved the UN mission, but later changed their minds.

The UN wants engineers to inspect the vessel, carry out light repairs and return later for a more comprehensive job. But the Houthis want all repairs completed during the first visit.