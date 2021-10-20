Emir of Kuwait takes first step towards pardoning prisoners

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah has asked top officials to create a framework to allow prisoners to receive pardons, the state news agency said on Wednesday, following a month-long stand-off between the government and opposition politicians.

The country's parliament speaker, prime minister and head of the Judicial Council will propose “regulations and conditions of amnesty” for some prisoners, Kuna reported.

It comes after some 40 MPs made a public appeal for the release of political prisoners and dissidents.

“We request your majesty to kindly approve the beginning of a comprehensive national reconciliation by pardoning Kuwaitis convicted for holding certain political opinions or positions,” MP Obaid Al Wasmi said in a press conference.

He cited the rapidly changing political environment in Kuwait and the region as a reason to let past issues remain in the past.

“This is so that these files do not linger and remain an obstacle for creating a stable environment in Kuwait's small society which is surrounded by major challenges,” he said.

Ahead of the decision, due on Wednesday, some parliamentarians began tweeting about what they called an “historic moment” for Kuwait, thanking the emir in advance.

“We are waiting for the intersection of the higher powers and the will of the people for the sake of national reconciliation,” wrote Mohallal Khalid Al Modhaf, an MP.

“Thank you, your majesty for your kind pardon. Thank you to the loyal people of Kuwait.”

لحظة تاريخية تعيشها الكويت بانتظار التقاء الإرادة السامية والإرادة الشعبية.. لتتوج بالمصالحة الوطنية.

شكراً.. يا صاحب السمو على عفوكم الكريم.

شكراً.. الشعب الكويتي الوفي.



والقادم لكويت الجميع أفضل بإذن الله .. — مهلهل خالد المضف (@m_almodhaf) October 19, 2021

Once the appointed officials complete their task, a royal decree will be issued, the emir's office said, according to Kuna.