Kuwait to start talks to end stand-off with Parliament

The government of Kuwait and opposition politicians will start talks this week to end a stand-off that has hindered efforts to boost state finances and enact economic and fiscal reform.

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah called for the talks.

Its economy was impacted last year by lower oil prices and the Covid-19 pandemic. The Opec producer faces liquidity risks largely because the elected parliament - which returns from summer break on October 26 - has not authorised government borrowing.

Analysts said Sheikh Nawaf’s call last week for a “national dialogue” could ease paralysis in parliamentary work.

Several MPs want to question Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah about the government’s handling of the pandemic and corruption.

“We ask that they commit to the two most important issues ... issuing the amnesty and withdrawing the prime minister’s request for immunity before the end of the dialogue and the resumption [of parliamentary] sessions,” Mohammed Barrak Al Mutair, a member of the opposition 31 bloc, tweeted on Sunday.