Oman to build 328 houses for flood-stricken families

Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning is planning to build 328 houses for families who lost their properties due to Cyclone Shaheen, Oman TV reports.

More than 1,000 houses were damaged by floodwaters following severe storms that started on October 3, Oman TV said.

The storms killed 12 people in Oman and two fishermen in Iran.

“We are now looking for lands that are away from the low lying areas which are prone to floods to build the houses for the victims who had their homes destroyed," the ministry said.

Planning and construction will start once that step is achieved.

More than 5,000 people affected by the floods were moved to temporary accommodation, but most have now returned to their homes.

“This is extremely good news. My family and I was worried about our future and where we are going to live. Half of our house has been destroyed. We are now living in a shelter but we are happy that the government has taken a quick decision to build us another home,” Hilal Al-Khalili, from Saham, told The National.

Abdullah Al-Shamsi, who lost his house in Sohar, said he can now rest assured.

“I am resting my worries now since I heard the news. A team from the housing ministry came over and inspected my house and I thought all I would get is a compensation of a few thousands rials only. But to get a new house for our family is a huge relief,” he said.

Most damage was caused in Oman's Batinah region, in the towns of Al Musannah, Suwaiq, Saham, Khabourah and Sohar, which were hit by 60-knot winds and 12-metre waves.

About 20,000 volunteers, both Omanis and expatriates, united for the clean-up operation.