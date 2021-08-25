Saudi Arabia allows fully vaccinated expats to return from 20 banned countries

Residents from 20 countries who have received two vaccines against the coronavirus can return to Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Interior announced. SPA

Saudi Arabia has lifted a travel ban on residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from 20 countries, state media said, in a move that allows the return of thousands of expatriates who have been stranded abroad for months.

The ban was issued by the Ministry of Interior in February to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

المملكة ترحب بعودة المقيمين الذين استكملوا تلقي جرعتي لقاح كورونا داخل المملكة قبل مغادرتهم لها pic.twitter.com/03x8uycDw3 — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) August 24, 2021

The country decided to admit vaccinated expats coming from red-list countries based on health reports as a decline in Covid-19 cases continues in Saudi Arabia, a representative for the Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday. Those arriving must have received two doses of a vaccine against Covid-19 in the kingdom before departure to their home country.

Expats who meet the criteria can return to the kingdom directly without need for quarantine in a third country as per previous rules.

The decision was welcomed by expats who expressed their relief to be reunited with their family members stranded abroad.

"I am so happy my parents and siblings can return from Lebanon, we had been worried sick due to the ongoing situation there and just want them to come back," said Nadine Ali, a Lebanese living in Jeddah.

Travel to and from the kingdom was banned in March last year due to the outbreak of the pandemic. Saudi Arabia reopened its air, land and sea borders in January but banned travel to and from countries with a high number of Covid-19 cases, where new mutations of the virus were found.

Many expats had to travel to countries on the green list first before heading to Saudi Arabia as direct flights were unavailable from a number of countries.

"At one point we had to go to Ethiopia to come back into the country from South Africa. It was impossible to come back to Saudi Arabia directly as flights were banned from South Africa. I am so glad now we don't have to quarantine in another country and my wife can just come back safely," Mr Amin Mustafa, a South African citizen living in the kingdom told The National.

Embassy is pleased to inform that Saudi Authorities have announced that Indian nationals who have travelled to India after receiving both doses of the vaccine in Saudi Arabia will be able to return to the Kingdom directly without need for quarantine in a third country. — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) August 24, 2021

The Indian, Pakistani and Indonesian embassies welcomed the decision to allow their citizens back into the country.

Saudi Arabia this month allowed vaccinated tourists to enter the country for the first time in 17 months. Last month the kingdom announced that citizens who breach Covid-19 restrictions on travelling to red-list countries could be barred from travelling for up to three years.

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The specs: 2018 Maserati Levante S Price, base / as tested: Dh409,000 / Dh467,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 430hp @ 5,750rpm Torque: 580Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.9L / 100km

Scoreline Swansea 2 Grimes 20' (pen), Celina, 29' Man City 3 Silva 69', Nordfeldt 78' (og), Aguero 88'

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. "It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn't any need to take such risks," Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Ibrahim's play list Completed an electrical diploma at the Adnoc Technical Institute Works as a public relations officer with Adnoc Apart from the piano, he plays the accordion, oud and guitar His favourite composer is Johann Sebastian Bach Also enjoys listening to Mozart Likes all genres of music including Arabic music and jazz Enjoys rock groups Scorpions and Metallica Other musicians he likes are Syrian-American pianist Malek Jandali and Lebanese oud player Rabih Abou Khalil

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say 'no' Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

