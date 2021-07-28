US consul to Dubai 'optimistic' on F-35 deal

The outgoing US consul general in Dubai says he is “optimistic” the deal to sell the UAE F-35s, America’s most advanced stealth fighter jets, will go ahead and stressed the “very strong military ties” and close counterterrorism co-operation between the two allies.

The nearly $23 billion deal for 50 F-35 Lightning II jets was announced in the final days of the Trump administration and includes 18 Reaper drones and assorted munitions.

US consul general Philip Frayne at the Consulate General of the United States in Dubai.

The Biden administration announced a review of all military sales when Joe Biden took office in January, however talks between Washington and Abu Dhabi are said to be continuing concerning the aircraft's highly advanced technology and timing of delivery.

“The Biden administration has said that they want the sale of the F35 stealth fighters to go through. They want to finalise that sale, it’s just a question of working out a few more details that are under discussion … so I’m optimistic about that,” Consul General Philipe Frayne told The National in an interview this week ahead of his retirement that will also see him leave the UAE.

Meghan Gregonis, the current consul general at the US outpost in Munich since July 2018, will replace him in August, Mr Frayne confirmed.

Mr Frayne applauded the “very close and strong” intelligence the US shares with the UAE about terrorist groups around the world and particularly those that might affect this region.

He also stressed the importance of co-operation between the two allies on counter-terrorism, regional problems and countering malign Iranian influence in the region.

“We have a very strong partnership with Saudi Arabia and UAE and other countries to try to counter Iranian provocations in the region,” he said.

“Generally, it’s a negative influence that Iran is having throughout the region to destabilise the whole region, putting mines on ships off of Fujairah is an extremely destabilising move. Allowing the Houthis [Yemen’s Iran-backed rebels] to fire missiles and drones into Saudi Arabia is incredibly destabilising,” he said, in reference to several attacks off the port of Fujairah that targeted tankers and other vessels in 2019 and 2020.

Although tensions between the Gulf and Tehran have become “calmer”, according to Mr Frayne, the US shares overall concern about the negative influence that Iran has played in the region and the need to counter that influence.

A fluent Arabic and French speaker, Mr Frayne has been deployed in several countries in the region, including Iraq, Jordan, Egypt and Yemen.

Abraham accords

As an expert in the region’s complexities, the career diplomat said the peace accords signed by the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco last year with Israel proved that prosperity and peaceful relations can be achieved with Israel while still promoting the Palestinian cause.

“This is a trend that countries are realising that they can have a good cooperative relationship with Israel while not abandoning the Palestinians at the same time,” Mr Frayne said.

“After the UAE took that step, we had three other countries followed pretty quickly afterwards, so I think it’s kind of a trend that we might see more in the future."

Iraq

Mr Frayne applauded the “good” relations the US have with the Iraqi government, stressing that the withdrawal of the few thousand American combat troops left there was only normal after 18 years, as they are not “an occupying power”.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi agreed to formally end the US combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, more than 18 years after American troops were sent to the country.

The US-trained Iraqi security and military forces are capable now of protecting their country, fighting ISIS and bringing stability to their country, Mr Frayne said.

However, the US diplomat noted that Iraq still has major challenges ahead, singling out Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) as the most pressing issue.

US consul general Philip Frayne at the Consulate General of the United States in Dubai.

“The real problem in Iraq is the funding and supply of Iraqi militias called the PMF by Iran … that’s creating a lot of instability and tension in Iraq and I think the Iraqi government has to confront that problem,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s going to make a huge difference whether we have a few thousand American troops there or not, we’ll still have advisers and trainers in Iraq so they will still be working with the Iraqi military but we won’t have boots on the ground.”

Dubai Expo

As commissioner general of the US pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Mr Frayne takes special pride in being part of the tremendous efforts by the Dubai government and Reem Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Co-operation and director-general of the Expo 2020 Bureau.

“It’s really amazing the progress they have made in building up all the pavilions and particularly the Emirati pavilion, the sustainability, the opportunity, the mobility pavilions,” he said.

The Dubai government has put in “tremendous efforts to complete it on time for this year and it’s particularly impressive what they’ve done to ensure the safety of visitors”.

Although the spread of the Delta variant might “tamp down a little bit” the number of visitors, “there’s a huge pent of desire for travel around the world” and there is no place better for people to go to than Dubai for the Expo, Mr Frayne said.

“I think there’s a very good chance [to hold the Expo]. I don’t foresee another postponement. I think there is a very good chance that it will open as scheduled on Oct. 1 and I think it’s going to be a spectacular opening,” he said.

“When Dubai does something, they do it big.

“The US is going to have a great pavilion as well and that’s thanks to the generosity of the Emirati government,” he said. The US exhibits will emphasise future innovation, space co-operation with the UAE and many other aspects. In September 2020, the US Expo 2020 commission received $60 million (Dh220 million) funding from the UAE.

After three eventful years, the outgoing consul general had a message to send to his successor via The National.

“I would tell my successor that the relationship with the UAE is among the most important that we have in the entire Middle East region and I think that there are huge opportunities for increased trade and investments between the two countries,” he said.

Did you know? Brunch has been around, is some form or another, for more than a century. The word was first mentioned in print in an 1895 edition of Hunter’s Weekly, after making the rounds among university students in Britain. The article, entitled Brunch: A Plea, argued the case for a later, more sociable weekend meal. “By eliminating the need to get up early on Sunday, brunch would make life brighter for Saturday night carousers. It would promote human happiness in other ways as well,” the piece read. “It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.” More than 100 years later, author Guy Beringer’s words still ring true, especially in the UAE, where brunches are often used to mark special, sociable occasions.

The biog Simon Nadim has completed 7,000 dives. The hardest dive in the UAE is the German U-boat 110m down off the Fujairah coast. As a child, he loved the documentaries of Jacques Cousteau He also led a team that discovered the long-lost portion of the Ines oil tanker. If you are interested in diving, he runs the XR Hub Dive Centre in Fujairah

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

