Second Kuwaiti police officer stabbed in two-week period

A police officer assisting a broken-down vehicle was stabbed in Kuwait's Al Jahra’a area, the Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday.
The officer sustained injuries to his left shoulder.
As the officer was assisting the vehicle, a man approached the patrol car asking for help.
When asked to provide identification papers, the man took out a sharp object from his vehicle and stabbed the police officer in the shoulder.
Officers arrested the perpetrator as he attempted to flee the scene.
Kuwait's Interior Minister Thamer Al Ali Al Sabah visited the injured officer in the hospital and thanked him for his work and dedication to Kuwait's safety and security.
معالي وزير الداخلية اطمئن على الحالة الصحية لرجل الأمن المصاب في واقعة الطعن بمحافظة الجهراء ووجه بتقديم كافة سبل الرعاية له، واشاد معاليه بإخلاصه في العمل وتفانيه في أداء الواجب من أجل توفير الأمن والأمان للمواطنين والمقيمين pic.twitter.com/9O9BRHJFeP— وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) July 5, 2021
The incident follows a stabbing of a Kuwait police officer last Monday.
The killing last week of traffic policeman Abdul Aziz Al Rashidi sparked outrage in the country as the officer faced a violent death. He was killed after being stabbed several times while on duty in the Abu Halifa area of Kuwait City.
The suspect was a Syrian man who killed the officer to avoid paying a traffic fine, local media reported.
He was later arrested after a gun battle with Kuwaiti security forces.
The ministry said the suspect was shot by security troops and died shortly after being transferred to Al Adan hospital.
The suspect killed his Kuwaiti mother before stabbing Al Rashidi, the ministry said.
1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention
2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants
3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register.
4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope
A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30.
Route 1: bank transfer
The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate.
Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount
Total received: €4,670.30
Route 2: online platform
The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee.
Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction
Total received: €4,756
The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.
Mina Al-Oraibi: 'Managing' the crisis in Palestine-Israel is making it impossible to solve
Raghida Dergham: Here's how Iran is planning to exploit the Palestine-Israel crisis
National Editorial: Why Palestinians are entitled to live in Jerusalem in peace
Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979
Education: UAE University, Al Ain
Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6
Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma
Favourite book: Science and geology
Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC
Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.
Juventus 1 (Dybala 45')
Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4')
Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)
- Riders must be 14-years-old or over
- Wear a protective helmet
- Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)
- Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians
- Solo riders only, no passengers allowed
- Do not drive outside designated lanes
Egypt
Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists
Information can be found through VFS Global.
Jordan
Dh212
Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing.
Cambodia
Dh478
Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health.
Zanzibar
AED 295
Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound.
Abu Dhabi
Dh85
Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE.
UK
From Dh400
Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.
Year of birth: 1988
Place of birth: Baghdad
Education: PhD student and co-researcher at Greifswald University, Germany
Hobbies: Ping Pong, swimming, reading
Samuel McIlhagga: William Dalrymple on the perils of empire nostalgia
Sholto Byrnes: When viewing colonialism, past feels like foreign country
Shelina Janmohamed: Britain must look forward, not pine for a lost past
