Second Kuwaiti police officer stabbed in two-week period

The officer was knifed while assisting a broken-down vehicle

The police officer was stabbed while assisting a broken-down vehicle. EPA

The National
Jul 6, 2021

A police officer assisting a broken-down vehicle was stabbed in Kuwait's Al Jahra’a area, the Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday.

The officer sustained injuries to his left shoulder.

As the officer was assisting the vehicle, a man approached the patrol car asking for help.

When asked to provide identification papers, the man took out a sharp object from his vehicle and stabbed the police officer in the shoulder.

Officers arrested the perpetrator as he attempted to flee the scene.

Kuwait's Interior Minister Thamer Al Ali Al Sabah visited the injured officer in the hospital and thanked him for his work and dedication to Kuwait's safety and security.

The incident follows a stabbing of a Kuwait police officer last Monday.

The killing last week of traffic policeman Abdul Aziz Al Rashidi sparked outrage in the country as the officer faced a violent death. He was killed after being stabbed several times while on duty in the Abu Halifa area of Kuwait City.

The suspect was a Syrian man who killed the officer to avoid paying a traffic fine, local media reported.

He was later arrested after a gun battle with Kuwaiti security forces.

The ministry said the suspect was shot by security troops and died shortly after being transferred to Al Adan hospital.

The suspect killed his Kuwaiti mother before stabbing Al Rashidi, the ministry said.

