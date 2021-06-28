Killing of traffic police officer sparks anger across Kuwait

Suspect arrested after gunfight with Kuwaiti security troops

The death of a Kuwaiti police officer in a brutal stabbing attack on Monday has sparked anger across the country.

Kuwait's Interior Ministry said Abdul Aziz Al Rashidi, a traffic policeman, was killed when he was stabbed several times while on duty in the Abu Halifa area of Kuwait City.

The suspect was a Syrian man who killed the officer to avoid paying a traffic fine, local media reported.

He was later arrested after a gun battle with Kuwaiti security forces.

The ministry said the suspect was shot by security troops and died shortly after being transferred to Al Adan hospital.

The suspect killed his Kuwaiti mother before stabbing Al Rashidi, the ministry said.

The incident has shocked Kuwait, prompting widespread sympathy for the family of the killed policemen.

Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al Ghanim sent his condolences to Al Rashidi's family on Twitter.

Kuwaitis voiced their anger and shock at the killing on social media after a video of the attack went viral.

"He was taking his last breath and no one tried to help him," one user wrote.

"They were taking videos instead of saving his life. What’s happening to people? Where does our humanity go in this society?"

The video showed the suspect being stopped by Al Rashidi for traffic offences, before getting out of the car, grabbing a knife and stabbing the officer several times in the street.

"I'm speechless, shocked and devastated," wrote another Twitter user. "What world we are living in?"

