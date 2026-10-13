Apple HomeView and Apple TV 4K: What to know about smart hub and updated console

Apple has introduced HomeView, a device that the company says incorporates artificial intelligence-driven Siri and an easy-to-use interface to help people at home.

A video posted to Apple's website and social media accounts shows a busy family in the kitchen one morning using the device to answer questions, communicate with others and set reminders.

“Siri, ping me my keys,” a woman asks HomeView as she tries to leave her home. The HomePod speaker causes her keys to give off a beeping noise, presumably with the help of Apple's AirTag.

In the video and on the HomeView webpage, Apple says the product is only “available in English to start”.

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The company says HomeView will be available on November 13 with prices starting at $299. Two options will be available: a device that rests on surfaces and a version that mounts on a wall.

Before Apple's HomeView announcement, Anshika Jain, principal analyst for the technology market analysis firm Counterpoint, said that such a device would help the US technology giant strengthen its consumer product offerings.

“The upcoming display-based device could become a central interface for controlling smart home products, accessing content and services, and interacting with Apple’s AI capabilities, potentially giving Apple a stronger foothold in the smart home ecosystem,” Ms Jain said.

Apple also seems prepared to allow devices made by other companies to work with HomeView.

“Designed in collaboration with Apple and select brands, Apple Home Collection accessories – including smart cameras, thermostats and a door lock – are simple to set up, easy to use, and private with data that’s encrypted end-to-end in Apple Home,” the company posted to its site. It added that the collection of devices would arrive at a later date.

Mohit Agrawal, research director with Counterpoint said that this particular endeavor will be intriguing.

“Rather than buying its way in, as Amazon did with Ring and Google with Nest, Apple is partnering with LG and Schneider Electric,” he explained.

“This lets it fill out the home quickly, from the front door to the thermostat, while keeping control of the experience through Siri and the Home app.”

Apple seems to be positioning the forthcoming HomeView product as a device that is used passively in day-to-day life.

“HomeView does the heavy lifting when you’re busy around the house,” a description reads. “And with a vibrant display and powerful acoustics, your music, videos and calls look and sound amazing … meet the new heart of your home.”

According to technology news outlet, The Verge, HomeView will be initially available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and India.

HomePod mini 2

Also on Tuesday, Apple announced its HomePod mini speaker devices would be getting an upgrade.

“Siri on HomePod mini 2 puts a powerful, AI assistant right at the centre of your home,” the company said. “Once set up with your iPhone or iPad, Siri draws on broad world knowledge and your personal context to help you find what you need and get more done every day.”

The HomePod 2 will be available on October 30, with prices starting at $149.

Apple touts improved sound, touch controls, a mesh design and a woven power cord among the HomePod's improvements.

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“With Apple Intelligence and a more capable Siri, the company is positioning HomePod as an entry point into an AI-powered home ecosystem,” Ms Jain said.

“Still, shipment growth is likely to remain modest in low single digits YoY [year over year] as the market continues to face saturation and longer replacement cycles.”

Apple TV

Apple's TV console has gone several years without an update, but that changed on Tuesday with the unveiling of Apple TV 4K.

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The company says the updated console has an A19 processor that assists in delivering 4K video quality, and it will also have a Siri remote.

Apple TV 4K will be available on November 13, with prices starting at $299.

“Apple TV 4K delivers the ultimate cinematic experience, from shows and movies to games and workouts,” the company said. “With the new, more powerful Siri AI and built-in microphones, enjoying what you love is as easy as using your voice.”