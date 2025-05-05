Former Apple chief executive John Sculley praised the opera 'The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs' after attending the show at the Kennedy Centre in Washington.
Former Apple chief Sculley attends opera about Steve Jobs

Sculley's boardroom showdown led to Jobs's dismissal from company in 1985

Cody Combs
Washington

May 05, 2025