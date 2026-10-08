Apple event: expect new smart-home device and revamped HomePod, analysts say

Apple indicated on Thursday that it would be making a smart-home product-related announcement on October 13, releasing a video showing someone embroidering the company's famous multicoloured logo.

The caption being created read "Welcome home", seemingly confirming months of rumours that Apple will soon be introducing a new device for the home during the event, which is scheduled to take place next Tuesday at 9am Washington time (5pm GST).

"The upcoming display-based device could become a central interface for controlling smart-home products, accessing content and services, and interacting with Apple’s AI capabilities, potentially giving Apple a stronger foothold in the smart-home ecosystem," said Anshika Jain, principal analyst for the technology market analysis firm Counterpoint.

Ms Jain said that signs point to another announcement from Apple, probably the introduction of a refreshed HomePod, a Siri-enabled speaker that was first introduced in 2018.

"With Apple Intelligence and a more capable Siri, the company is positioning HomePod as an entry point into an AI-powered home ecosystem," she said.

Ms Jain said that unlike Apple's success with iPhone, Mac and MacBook sales, she does not necessarily expect the refreshed HomePod to be an initial hit.

"Shipment growth is likely to remain modest in low single digits YoY [year on year] as the market continues to face saturation and longer replacement cycles," she said.

She said that rather than blockbuster sales figures, Apple might be seeking to solidify its loyal customer base: "The bigger opportunity for Apple is not just the hardware volume."

Analysts and technology experts say Apple has filed patents appearing to be related to HomePod over the years. An announcement would not be out of character for Apple, which is known to take its time in developing products.

Some experts have also speculated that Apple will introduce new versions of its Apple TV console, which it has gradually improved since its introduction in 2007.

In the company's 50-year history, Apple has dabbled in various devices not directly related to computing and smartphones.

It introduced a PowerCD player in 1993, although sales were lacklustre and it was quickly discontinued. The company also briefly linked up with Japan's Bandai and created a gaming console in 1995 called Pippin, although again success remained elusive.

Apple has a long history of releasing products not directly related to computers or smartphones, such as the PowerCD in 1993. Photo: Ebay Show caption: Apple has a long history of releasing products not directly …

In 2007, under the direction of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, the company introduced iPod HiFi, a high-quality speaker that docked with the company's iPod, but amid stiff competition the product never took off.

Various media reports suggest that Apple is linking up with Korea-based LG Electronics to assist it in making sure that various products such as doorbells, thermostats and locks work with the products set to be announced on Tuesday.

Apple previously worked with LG to help make some of the first versions of the company's iMac introduced in 1998.

This will be Apple's second major product announcement in less than a month. Last month, the company unveiled its much-anticipated foldable smartphone, iPhone Duo, the design and competitive price of which were met with enthusiasm.

iPhone Duo will go on sale October 16 and may be shipped as soon as October 23.