On Washington visit, UAE's Khaldoon Al Mubarak discusses partnerships, investments and AI

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the UAE's Executive Affairs Authority, met senior White House officials this week to review economic investments and the impact of US-UAE partnerships.

Mr Al Mubarak, who also serves as Mubadala's managing director, held discussions with US Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and undersecretary of state for economic affairs Jacob Helberg during his visit.

The UAE's commitment to invest $1.4 trillion in the US, across sectors including technology, energy and manufacturing, was among key matters they spoke about.

Mr Al Mubarak said the investment commitment was stronger than ever.

“We are exceeding commitments we made to the US one year ago,” he said.

Mr Al Mubarak's visit to the US came weeks after the UAE received its first shipment of powerful Nvidia CPUs and GPUs, which are critical for its AI infrastructure buildout.

“The meetings were held within the framework of strengthening UAE-US economic and technological co-operation and advancing the UAE-US AI Acceleration Partnership launched during the state visit of US President Donald Trump to the UAE,” state news agency Wam reported.

Mr Trump met President Sheikh Mohamed during the visit in 2025, which culminated in the announcement of broad bilateral investments and a 5GW UAE-US AI Campus that will be constructed in Abu Dhabi. It is among the largest AI infrastructure projects in the world.

For more than a decade, the UAE has directed significant efforts towards becoming a leader in AI.

In 2019, the country announced the establishment of a university dedicated to the technology, the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

Two years earlier, the Emirates had been among the first countries in the world to appoint an AI minister, Omar Al Olama, who is Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

The Trump White House has praised the UAE, as well as companies based in the Emirates, for working closely with the US, especially on the technology front.

During a congressional testimony in February, US undersecretary of state for economic affairs, Jacob Helberg, spoke highly of the Abu Dhabi AI company G42.

“They agreed to build a common operating picture that could allow American policymakers to actually have total transparency and assurance that the clusters in the UAE used and owned by G42 are not being accessed improperly,” Mr Helberg said.

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“The UAE is an incredibly important partner,” Mr Helberg added.

UAE-based companies such as Emirates Global Aluminium, Adnoc, XRG and Masdar have also expanded investment plans as well as continuing partnerships within the US.

“Despite regional and macroeconomic challenges, this partnership continues to deliver across key sectors, supporting jobs and economic opportunities defined by long-term impact,” Wam quoted Mr Al Mubarak as having said abut his Washington visit.

Earlier in the week, Mr Al Mubarak joined French President Emmanuel Macron in solidifying a deal that will expand UAE-backed AI campus in France.