Scott Bessent at Davos: 'America First doesn't mean America alone'

In his first speech on arriving in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum annual meeting, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said America First does not mean America alone.

Mr Bessent was referring to a campaign mantra often spoken by US President Donald Trump on the campaign trail, adding a caveat as WEF's annual meeting gets under way with a nod to a more amiable approach.

"I am here to spread the message," he said. "We invite friends and potential friends to follow President Trump's lead for global prosperity, peace and a restored international order based on fair trade and balanced trade."

Despite most polls showing a majority of Americans are still concerned about inflation and the state of the US economy, Mr Bessent painted a different picture.

He made the comments at the opening ceremony for the USA House, an old church near WEF’s congress centre.

"President Trump has ushered in an era of unparalleled prosperity," he told the packed venue on the Davos promenade. "It's a new decade of economic prosperity in which Main Street and Wall Street will grow together."

Mr Bessent attributed what he called a "historic economic comeback" to Mr Trump's push for regulatory clarity, energy and tax certainty.

US President Donald Trump waves after delivering his speech at the WEF annual meeting in Davos. AFP

"We're making the US the best place to come and build and grow a business," said Mr Bessent.

The Treasury Secretary also praised Switzerland's economy. "I think it's a great model for other economies because if you spend time here you can see what a prosperous middle-class looks like," he said.

Reports then emerged of a text message exchange between Mr Trump and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, concerning the US push to take control of Greenland.

The Norwegian Prime Minister had tried to intervene and called for cooler heads to prevail.

"Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped eight wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace," Mr Trump texted.

"The world is not secure unless we have complete and total control of Greenland."

An emphasis on US domestic economic policy is expected to be the cornerstone of Mr Trump's speech at Davos on Wednesday, and whatever else it may bring, Mr Bessent said he was very much looking forward to it.