At the opening ceremony for the USA House at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, centre, talked up the US economy. Cody Combs / The National
At the opening ceremony for the USA House at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, centre, talked up the US economy. Cody Combs / The National
At the opening ceremony for the USA House at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, centre, talked up the US economy. Cody Combs / The National
At the opening ceremony for the USA House at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, centre, talked up the US economy. Cody Combs / The National

News

US

Scott Bessent at Davos: 'America First doesn't mean America alone'

Treasury Secretary insists US is experiencing 'new decade of prosperity'

Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Davos, Switzerland

January 19, 2026

  • English
  • Arabic

In his first speech on arriving in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum annual meeting, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said America First does not mean America alone.

Mr Bessent was referring to a campaign mantra often spoken by US President Donald Trump on the campaign trail, adding a caveat as WEF's annual meeting gets under way with a nod to a more amiable approach.

"I am here to spread the message," he said. "We invite friends and potential friends to follow President Trump's lead for global prosperity, peace and a restored international order based on fair trade and balanced trade."

Despite most polls showing a majority of Americans are still concerned about inflation and the state of the US economy, Mr Bessent painted a different picture.

He made the comments at the opening ceremony for the USA House, an old church near WEF’s congress centre.

"President Trump has ushered in an era of unparalleled prosperity," he told the packed venue on the Davos promenade. "It's a new decade of economic prosperity in which Main Street and Wall Street will grow together."

Mr Bessent attributed what he called a "historic economic comeback" to Mr Trump's push for regulatory clarity, energy and tax certainty.

US President Donald Trump waves after delivering his speech at the WEF annual meeting in Davos. AFP
US President Donald Trump waves after delivering his speech at the WEF annual meeting in Davos. AFP

"We're making the US the best place to come and build and grow a business," said Mr Bessent.

The Treasury Secretary also praised Switzerland's economy. "I think it's a great model for other economies because if you spend time here you can see what a prosperous middle-class looks like," he said.

Reports then emerged of a text message exchange between Mr Trump and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, concerning the US push to take control of Greenland.

The Norwegian Prime Minister had tried to intervene and called for cooler heads to prevail.

"Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped eight wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace," Mr Trump texted.

"The world is not secure unless we have complete and total control of Greenland."

An emphasis on US domestic economic policy is expected to be the cornerstone of Mr Trump's speech at Davos on Wednesday, and whatever else it may bring, Mr Bessent said he was very much looking forward to it.

Updated: January 19, 2026, 6:19 PM
Donald TrumpEconomyDavos 2026

Most popular today

1

My Ajman Rent: Italian swaps life in Dubai for Dh36,000 three-storey townhouse

2

Sam Elliott: ‘I’m not sure there are many American men left to look up to’

3

Cartoon for January 19, 2026

4

Residents in Dubai's Discovery Gardens call for cut in ‘unfair’ Dh945 monthly fees for parking second car

5

President Sheikh Mohamed and India's Modi hold talks in New Delhi as key deals made

6

Joy Awards 2026 winners list: Mohammed Fadl Shaker, Forest Whitaker, Millie Bobby Brown, Angham and more

7

Register now for The National’s award-winning journalism – free and tailored to you

8

Residents asked to pay Dh945 a month for parking second car in Dubai's Discovery Gardens

9

My Dubai Salary: ‘From not knowing English at my first job, I now earn Dh200,000 a month in real estate'

10

Two babies dead and dozens in hospital after incident at West Jerusalem nursery