Abu Dhabi's Core42 more than triples US data centre capacity to 60MW

Core42, a unit of Abu Dhabi artificial intelligence company G42, has more than tripled its data centre capacity in the US.

The company boosted AI infrastructure at its Lake Mariner site in New York, which serves as its North American hub, increasing capacity from 18MW to 60MW, Core42 said in a statement on Tuesday. The expansion includes hardware from Nvidia and AMD.

“We are scaling our US infrastructure in line with long-term deployment programmes,” said Talal Al Kaissi, chief executive of Core42.

“Increasing our US capacity at Lake Mariner strengthens our ability to serve hyperscale, AI-native and large enterprise workloads and further extends the build out of our AI infrastructure globally.”

Aside from New York, Core42's US presence includes facilities in Dallas, California and Minnesota, which include the Condor Galaxy supercomputer it developed in co-operation with Cerebras.

"Together, these sites extend Core42’s heterogeneous AI architecture across the US, enabling workload-optimised deployment for both frontier training and high-speed inference at production scale,” it said.

Core42’s AI cloud platform, which was introduced in October 2025, supports the full AI life cycle, from large-scale training and fine-tuning to real-time inference, it said.

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Core42 was set up by G42 in 2023 after merging three of its units – G42 Cloud, its research and development arm Inception and ICT unit Injazat – to focus on delivering AI solutions and services on a national scale.

The company has been expanding its presence globally, across the US, Europe and the Middle East. Last year, it opened its European headquarters in Dublin and boosted its facilities across Italy and France.

This year, G42 also announced plans to build a national-scale AI supercomputer in India, marking one of the largest AI infrastructure collaborations between the UAE and Asia’s third-largest economy.

Additionally, US President Donald Trump's undersecretary of state for economic affairs, Jacob Helberg, praised G42's "model” work in field of AI security.

The broader technology co-operation between the US and the Emirates also received a major boost when Washington approved the sale of Nvidia chips to the UAE.