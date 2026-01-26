TikTok disruption reported days after deal finalised for new US-owned version of platform

Problems are plaguing TikTok days after an entity was officially formed to create a majority US-owned version of platform.

DownDetector, which tracks internet and platform disruption, said users were experiencing problems logging into TikTok and hundreds have reported issues with uploading and posting videos.

TikTok users have been complaining of problems with uploading videos for a number of days. Photo: DownDetector

It is not yet clear whether the issues are related to a recently finalised deal that allowed for TikTok to keep operating in the US.

ByteDance, the Beijing-based owner of TikTok, has not yet responded to requests for comment, nor has TikTok’s US offices in Washington.

Last Thursday, ByteDance finalised ⁠a deal to set ​up a majority US-owned ‌joint venture, to avoid ​a ban on the social media app in the country. More than 200 million Americans use the platform.

Those concerns revolved largely around various reports that US data could be compromised by Chinese officials, though China and ByteDance have repeatedly denied the claims.

Under the deal announced on Thursday, TikTok USDS Joint Venture will secure US user data, apps and the algorithm through ⁠data privacy and ​cybersecurity measures, the ‍company said.

The agreement provides for American ⁠and ‌global investors, including cloud computing ⁠giant Oracle, private equity group Silver ⁠Lake and Abu Dhabi-based MGX, to hold a stake of 80.1 per cent in the joint venture, while ByteDance will retain 19.9 per cent.