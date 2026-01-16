X down for second time in a week

For the second time in a week, Elon Musk's X is suffering a global outage, with users unable to gain access to the social media platform.

The causes of the problems plaguing Mr Musk's platform have not yet been disclosed.

For the second time in less than one week, X (formerly Twitter) was plagued by outages. (DownDetector)

Shortly after 9am Washington time (6pm UAE) on Friday, according to DownDetector, thousands of users reported problems accessing the X app and site. And, although the platform appeared to recover shortly after problems surfaced, they once again surged about an hour later.

A similar series of events happened on Tuesday, although Friday's disruption appears to have been experienced by more users, according to DownDetector, which tracks internet problems.

Although he has not yet commented on Friday's issues, in March, when X experienced a significant outage, Mr Musk blamed a "massive cyber attack".

This week's issues with X come at a particularly polarising time for the social platform.

Besides disruptions in recent months, it has been the source of controversy.

Last week, X changed the appearance of the Iranian flag emoji, choosing the country's pre-Islamic Revolution flag.

While many supporting the demonstrators praised the move, others criticised it as "developer activism".

The problems also come amid global anger over Grok, X's chatbot, which has been criticised for enabling users to manipulate people's pictures, turning them into images portraying them "undressed".