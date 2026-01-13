X down for thousands of users

Elon Musk's social media platform, X, suffered what appeared to be an outage, making it largely unusable for tens of thousands of users around the world on Tuesday.

According to DownDetector, which tracks internet cuts for platforms around the world, users began experiencing problems access shortly after 8am ET. The cause is not yet clear.

In March when X experienced a significant cut, Mr Musk blamed a "massive cyber attack".

Tuesday's problems come at a particularly polarising time for the social platform, previously known as Twitter.

It has experienced several cuts in recent months, and has been the source of controversy amid continuing demonstrations in Iran.

On Friday, X changed how the Iranian flag emoji appears, and chose the design showing the country's pre-Islamic Revolution flag.

While many supporting the demonstrators praised the move, others said it was premature.

“It's a disturbing display of developer activism,” wrote one user on a GitHub thread related to the emoji change.