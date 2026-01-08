Items belonging to late Steve Jobs go up for auction

Items once owned by the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, including posters, Bob Dylan 8-tracks and other memorabilia, are going up for auction.

Mr Jobs' possessions give a glimpse into Apple's earliest years, before the company became a household name and global electronic powerhouse.

John Chovanec, Mr Jobs's stepbrother, reflected on the first time the technology tycoon gave him a tour of the now-famous Los Altos, California home where Apple was founded in 1976.

8 track cartridges belonging to Steve Jobs going up for auction.

“How am I privately sitting with Steve Jobs in his childhood bedroom, demonstrating the Mac on his childhood desk … to me, this was like sitting down with Willie Mays or Joe Montana in the house they grew up in,” Mr Chovanec told Boston based RR Auction.

In the years before Mr Jobs’ death in 2011, his stepbrother had been given many of the belongings left in the home.

Among them are some of Apple’s earliest promotional posters featuring the now-famous six-coloured Apple logo, along with Apple’s first typeface, Motter Tektura, which was used frequently in the late 1970s and 1980s to depict futuristic ideas.

Parts of the first Apple product, the heat sink and wooden casing of the Apple I, are also being auctioned.

Though he is now known for almost always wearing a black turtleneck in the last decade of his life, Mr Jobs’s bow ties, worn in the mid-1980s for product announcements, are also going under the hammer.

Some of the non-Apple items being auctioned include a Volkswagen repair manual with handwritten notes inside from Mr Jobs, as well as the desk he often used at his Los Altos home.

A desk that was once used by Steve Jobs is one of many items being auctioned by his stepbrother. RR Auction

Eight-tracks from Bob Dylan and Joan Baez are also in the collection up for sale.

Mr Jobs was a long-time fan of Dylan, and according to Walter Isaacson's biography of the Apple co-founder, he also briefly dated Joan Baez.

Bids on the items are being accepted until January 29.

Even before his death, items related to Mr Jobs and the early days of Apple had been highly sought after by collectors.

As a testament to the strength of the Apple brand, one of the largest privately owned collections of Apple products and memorabilia is located in the UAE.

This poster once belonging to the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is going up for auction. RR Auction

Jimmy Grewal, executive director of the Dubai-based marine electronics company Elcome International, keeps hundreds of rare Apple products and marketing materials displayed in his private offices in Dubai.

His vast collection includes one of the earliest versions of Apple’s first hit product, the Apple II, which originally did not include vents for air circulation at Mr Jobs’ request, who insisted on keeping the design minimal – though this was quickly changed.

Mr Grewal also painted the rooms containing his Apple items to correspond with the colours of Apple's six-coloured logo.

“I had to figure out what the colour codes were,” he told The National in 2019.

John Chovanec, left, stepbrother of Steve Jobs, right, is auctioning off various items once belonging to the Apple co-founder. Photo: RR Auction

“Then luckily I found someone with an old piece of Apple marketing instructions that had them … if those colours were a little bit off, people would know it.”

In 2022, Mr Grewal sold one of the oldest Apple products in his collections, an Apple 1, at auction for $340,100.