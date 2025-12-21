Sequoia's Shaun Maguire called 'hate machine' after falsely linking shooter to Palestine

A backlash is again building against Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire for comments he made on social media that incorrectly implied Palestinian activism was behind a string of US shootings.
On Thursday, Mr Maguire erroneously posted on X that the Brown University shooting suspect who killed three people was an "activist of Palestinian heritage".
He also posted the name of the person who he deemed to be the shooter, and said Brown University was trying to scrub that person's online presence.
On Friday, however, law enforcement identified the shooter as Claudio Neves Valente, 48, a Portuguese national who attended the university in Providence, Rhode Island.
He was granted permanent US residence in 2017.
Valente was also accused of killing Nuno Loureiro, a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, at his home in Boston on Monday.
Mr Maguire has since deleted the post on X, but a backlash has continued to build.
Fadi Ghandour, executive chairman of UAE-based investment company Wamda, posted on LinkedIn his disgust at Mr Maguire's comments.
"The man is unhinged, a walking, talking hate machine," he posted, linking to an article about the growing chorus of critics responding to the false statements.
This is not the first time Mr Ghandour has taken issue with and spoken out against Mr Maguire's comments.
In July he said that Mr Maguire was "proud to show off his total ignorance" after making what were considered to be Islamophobic comments about soon to be elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
He said that those displaying such bigotry should not be welcome to do business in the Middle East.
Mr Maguire later published a 30-minute video on X in an attempt to justify his comments, claiming that his posts about Mr Mamdani were directed at political Islam, not religion or ethnicity.
A petition was later circulated demanding an apology from Sequoia.
On Friday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the largest Muslim advocacy organisation in the US, also criticised Mr Maguire's comments about the Brown University shooting, and others who posted baseless speculation about the shooter's identity on social media platforms.
"The remarks that Shaun Maguire and other bigots made about this student were irresponsible, dangerous, and sadly, predictable," a recently issued statement by Cair read in part.
"Mr Maguire and others who risked endangering this innocent student must be held accountable and no one should take them seriously in the future."
Sequoia Capital and Mr Maguire have not yet responded to The National's requests for comment.
Amjad Masad, chief executive of US-based technology company Replit, also vented his frustrations about Mr Maguire.
"The obsessive hate from some parts of the VC community towards Palestinians is beyond insane," he posted on X.
"Why do they need to baselessly frame Palestinians in totally unrelated incidents?"
Cair has also previously called for Sequoia to dismiss Mr Maguire when he came under similar criticisms for comments about Mayor-elect Mamdani.
