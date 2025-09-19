Du says 5G+ network will help UAE's smart city ambitions and foster start-up innovation

Dubai telecom operator du sees its upgraded 5G+ network helping to drive the UAE's smart city ambitions and to boost innovation among start-ups, chief commercial officer Karim Benkirane said on Friday.

Du says its evolved wireless service is expected to provide up to double the current speeds on its network. That would result in a “better” overall experience, Mr Benkirane said.

“When it comes to enterprise, 5G+ [will help] enable the government to deliver the UAE's agendas, be it with smart cities or sustainability,” he told The National on the sidelines of du's pick-up event for the new Apple iPhones.

It will also “help start-ups to innovate. So it's a kind of an ecosystem enabled by our advanced technology to help our partners to really innovate in the future”, he added.

Du's 5G+ network – available on compatible devices with the corresponding SIMs and eSIMs – will be initially available in “main landmarks and downtown areas” across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and other emirates, according to its website. Coverage will be expanded to more locations before the end of 2025.

Downloads, video calls, gaming, streaming and the overall mobile internet experiences will be significantly boosted with 5G+, which is especially beneficial for prompters and creators who are using artificial intelligence and “shaping the future in real-time”, du, formally Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, said.

5G+ is considered an evolution of 5G, and though both are collectively known as “5G”, they use different technologies that result in varying internet speeds.

The "+” on its name signifies an enhanced version. If a network symbol on a smartphone shows “5G+”, it basically means a speedier version of 5G is being used by that device.

5G+ has been rolled out in other parts of the world, most notably in the US, where AT&T launched one of its earliest versions in 2021.

“5G+'s advanced capability introduces a suite of network improvements designed to transform the mobile experience for customers, featuring faster speeds with significantly enhanced performance, lower latency for real-time applications and seamless connectivity, ensuring optimal service quality,” du said.

At du's iPhone launch event, Mr Benkirane said orders for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air have continued to demonstrate “high demand … with early adopters continuing to grow”.

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

MATCH INFO England 241-3 (20 ovs) Malan 130 no, Morgan 91 New Zealand 165 all out (16.5ovs) Southee 39, Parkinson 4-47 England win by 76 runs Series level at 2-2

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills