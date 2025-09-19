A ventriloquist entertains guests at du's 5G+ network and Apple iPhone pick-up event in Dubai on Friday. Alvin R Cabral / The National
Du says 5G+ network will help UAE's smart city ambitions and foster start-up innovation

Evolved wireless service expected to provide up to double current internet speeds

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

September 19, 2025

Dubai telecom operator du sees its upgraded 5G+ network helping to drive the UAE's smart city ambitions and to boost innovation among start-ups, chief commercial officer Karim Benkirane said on Friday.

Du says its evolved wireless service is expected to provide up to double the current speeds on its network. That would result in a “better” overall experience, Mr Benkirane said.

“When it comes to enterprise, 5G+ [will help] enable the government to deliver the UAE's agendas, be it with smart cities or sustainability,” he told The National on the sidelines of du's pick-up event for the new Apple iPhones.

It will also “help start-ups to innovate. So it's a kind of an ecosystem enabled by our advanced technology to help our partners to really innovate in the future”, he added.

Du's 5G+ network – available on compatible devices with the corresponding SIMs and eSIMs – will be initially available in “main landmarks and downtown areas” across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and other emirates, according to its website. Coverage will be expanded to more locations before the end of 2025.

Downloads, video calls, gaming, streaming and the overall mobile internet experiences will be significantly boosted with 5G+, which is especially beneficial for prompters and creators who are using artificial intelligence and “shaping the future in real-time”, du, formally Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, said.

5G+ is considered an evolution of 5G, and though both are collectively known as “5G”, they use different technologies that result in varying internet speeds.

The "+” on its name signifies an enhanced version. If a network symbol on a smartphone shows “5G+”, it basically means a speedier version of 5G is being used by that device.

5G+ has been rolled out in other parts of the world, most notably in the US, where AT&T launched one of its earliest versions in 2021.

“5G+'s advanced capability introduces a suite of network improvements designed to transform the mobile experience for customers, featuring faster speeds with significantly enhanced performance, lower latency for real-time applications and seamless connectivity, ensuring optimal service quality,” du said.

At du's iPhone launch event, Mr Benkirane said orders for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air have continued to demonstrate “high demand … with early adopters continuing to grow”.

