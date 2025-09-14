Dubai sends 50 chief AI officers to visit US tech companies including Google, OpenAI and Nvidia

Dubai has launched a 10-day programme sending 50 chief artificial intelligence officers from federal and local entities to some of the world’s largest technology companies in the US.
The delegation will meet executives and experts from Google, Meta, OpenAI, Palantir, Nvidia, IBM, Amazon and Microsoft.
Officials said the US visit is designed to give UAE representatives direct exposure to innovations and best practices while fostering international partnerships that will improve government performance and future readiness.
The programme also includes meetings at innovation hubs and with AI experts to explore opportunities for collaboration.
The visit, which began on September 14, is being organised by the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office in collaboration with the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence.
The initiative comes as Dubai pushes to accelerate AI adoption across government and business as part of the UAE Vision 2031, which seeks to position the country among the world’s most advanced digital economies.
The country's National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, launched in 2017 under the Centennial 2071 vision, also seeks to make the country a global hub for AI and future-driven sectors.
Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said the latest initiative reflects its commitment to adopting next-generation digital solutions and forging global partnerships.
The delegation is part of a new structure approved by the UAE Cabinet, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, which created the position of chief AI officer across federal ministries and entities. The move comes amid the global growth in AI, with the technology now integral to decision-making, service delivery and long-term competitiveness.
Earlier this year, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, directed the launch of the Dubai AI Seal, a certification framework for businesses adopting AI responsibly. A total of six seal tiers – E, D, C, B, A and S – will be offered to the businesses that apply, “with S representing the highest impact on Dubai's AI economy”. The new service is free of charge and seals will be awarded to companies with proven and verified activities in Dubai falling under the categories of AI consulting, development, infrastructure, integration and ancillary services.
The emirate also introduced the Dubai AI Index, which benchmarks global cities on their readiness to harness AI, and unveiled the Dubai AI Academy to equip young professionals and government employees with specialist skills.
By 2031, Dubai aims to integrate AI across every aspect of government, business and society, from public services to economic diversification.
