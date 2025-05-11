Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, recently met top White House cryptocurrency and AI official David Sacks.
Sheikh Tahnoon meets top White House crypto and AI adviser David Sacks

Meeting comes days before President Trump's UAE visit

Cody Combs
Washington

May 11, 2025