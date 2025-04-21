X rival Bluesky adds blue check verification symbol

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/11/21/bluesky-jay-graber-twitter-x-elon-musk/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/11/21/bluesky-jay-graber-twitter-x-elon-musk/">Bluesky, the decentralised social media platform</a> that has grown in popularity following <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/11/12/bluesky-user-surge-why-are-people-flocking-to-the-platform/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/11/12/bluesky-user-surge-why-are-people-flocking-to-the-platform/">Elon Musk's Twitter takeover</a>, has announced a new blue checkmark verification feature. "We’re introducing a new layer of verification on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/11/28/is-the-grass-greener-on-the-bluesky-side/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/11/28/is-the-grass-greener-on-the-bluesky-side/">Bluesky</a> – an easy-to-see checkmark," read a pop-up message that appeared for users who logged in on Monday. "<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/11/16/celebrities-x-twitter-bluesky/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/11/16/celebrities-x-twitter-bluesky/">Bluesky will proactively</a> verify notable and authentic accounts." In a blog post, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/05/01/what-is-bluesky-twitters-new-competitor-pushed-by-jack-dorsey/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/05/01/what-is-bluesky-twitters-new-competitor-pushed-by-jack-dorsey/">Bluesky pointed out</a> that because it allows users to select their website as their chosen username, it already offers a version of verification for those who follow the steps to activate it. "Now, we’re introducing a new layer – a user-friendly, easily recognisable blue check," the company explained. "Bluesky will proactively verify authentic and notable accounts and display a blue check next to their names." It also noted that it would allow "trusted verifiers" such as media organisations to grant the blue check symbols to employees and others. "For example, the <i>New York Times </i>can now issue blue checks to its journalists directly in the app," the company wrote. "Bluesky’s moderation team reviews each verification to ensure authenticity." The social media platform said it will not yet allow users to apply directly to be verified, but added that when the new feature "stabilises" there will be a request form. It suggested users self-verify by setting their domain as their username. "We highly encourage official organisations and individuals to do this," Bluesky wrote in a blog post. According to Bluesky, about 270,000 accounts have linked their Bluesky username to their website. It is estimated that Bluesky has as many as 35 million users. X has roughly 600 million users. The verification symbol may be new to Bluesky but it has been around for a while: it became popular during the rise of Twitter, allowing journalists, celebrities, public officials and others to indicate authenticity and prevent deception. That feature, however, was modified shortly after Mr Musk acquired Twitter in 2022, which he eventually renamed X. To acquire verified status, X users are required to pay for higher-tier accounts.