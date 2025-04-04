China-based ByteDance, owner of TikTok, has not yet indicated if it will agree to a divestment. Photo: AP
Future

Technology

Trump extends TikTok ban deadline by 75 days

Congress passed a law last year ordering China-owned ByteDance to divest from the platform over concerns American user data was being accessed by Beijing

Cody Combs
Washington

April 04, 2025