President Donald Trump initially supported a TikTok ban but reversed course after using the video-sharing platform to make inroads with younger voters during the November election. Reuters
President Donald Trump initially supported a TikTok ban but reversed course after using the video-sharing platform to make inroads with younger voters during the November election. Reuters

Future

Technology

With the clock ticking, who will end up in control of TikTok's US operation?

Donald Trump has fuelled speculation about the future of the Chinese social media platform as a legal deadline looms over its future in America

Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Washington

February 21, 2025