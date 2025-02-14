TikTok returns to Apple and Google app stores in US

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/01/21/donald-trump-tiktok-ban/" target="_blank">TikTok has returned</a> to Apple and Google app stores in the US, weeks after it was removed, following a reprieve from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">President Donald Trump</a> that delayed a ban on the video platform. With more than 170 million users in the world’s largest economy, the app was available for download in both app stores on Thursday evening. TikTok briefly went offline in America on January 18, due to a law that was to ban it from the next day in response to national security concerns about how its Chinese owner ByteDance handles data from US users. Mr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Trump</a> signed an executive order postponing the enforcement of the ban by 75 days, allowing TikTok to continue its operations in the US temporarily. Apple and Google also removed TikTok from their app stores on January 18, but people who had already downloaded the app were able to use it. The companies have now taken the decision to restore <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/01/16/tiktok-ban-deadline-in-no-way-should-it-go-dark-on-sunday-says-democratic-senator/" target="_blank">TikTok</a> after assurances in a letter from US Attorney General Pam Bondi that a ban wouldn’t immediately be enforced, Bloomberg reported. Although the app is back, there is still uncertainty about the future of TikTok in the US and it is not clear what will happen after the grace period provided by the Trump administration ends. The law introduced by the Biden administration to ban TikTok was passed with broad congressional support from politicians who said the app poses a threat to US national security. TikTok and its supporters have argued the law breaches the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees the right to free speech. TikTok launched several legal challenges to stop US from imposing the ban, however, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/01/17/supreme-court-upholds-tiktok-ban-as-deadline-fast-approaches/" target="_blank">Supreme Court</a> upheld the law. Last month President Trump said the US wants to have a 50 per cent ownership of TikTok in a “joint venture”, and it would be “good for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/china" target="_blank">China</a>” if it is approved and it would be considered “somewhat of a hostile act” if they do not approve it. “I think the US should be entitled to get half of TikTok and, congratulations, TikTok has a good partner,” he told reporters at the time. “If the President doesn't sign, it's worthless. If the President does sign, it's worth a trillion dollars.” Earlier this month, Mr Trump signed an executive order to create a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/05/donald-trump-proposes-creating-a-us-sovereign-wealth-fund/" target="_blank">sovereign wealth fund</a> and said it could buy TikTok. ByteDance, however, has maintained that TikTok will remain in its ownership and it is not for sale.