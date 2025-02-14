TikTok used by more than 170 million people in the US was removed from Apple and Google app stores on January 18. PA Photo
Business

TikTok returns to Apple and Google app stores in US

Video-sharing app is available for downloads, weeks after it was removed in compliance with a federal ban

Sarmad Khan
February 14, 2025