TikTok, which has more than 170 million American users, has to divest its US business by April 5 or face a ban. AFP
Andreessen Horowitz joins list of potential TikTok buyers as ban deadline looms

Private equity firm Blackstone and other asset managers are also reportedly considering investments in TikTok’s US operations

The National

April 02, 2025