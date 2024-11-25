While AI has taken centerstage for organisations in the Middle East, the region still remains underserved with cyber security solutions that leverage AI, says Ahmad Sadeddin, founder and chief executive, Corgea. Photo: Corgea
How Corgea is leveraging AI to redefine cyber security in the Middle East

Generation Start-up: With YouTube co-founder among its backers, the company plans to expand into the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East

Sunil Singh
November 25, 2024

