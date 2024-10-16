Caglayan Cetin, group president of Trendyol. Shangri La Hotel, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Caglayan Cetin, group president of Trendyol. Shangri La Hotel, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Future

Technology

Trendyol launches its first LLM and accelerates expansion in the Gulf

Saudi Arabia accounted for 80% of the Turkish e-commerce company's orders in the Gulf region during Ramadan

Dana Alomar
Dana Alomar

October 16, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Future Beat