ADQ and Swiss AI firm EQTY Lab partner to propel climate solutions

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/adq/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company ADQ</a> has partnered with Switzerland's artificial intelligence solutions provider EQTY Lab for artificial intelligence-driven climate solutions. The collaboration between the companies began in 2023 with the launch of ClimateGPT, an open-source AI model designed to address <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/05/31/al-and-climate-change-friends-or-foes/" target="_blank">climate change and sustainability challenges</a>, according to a statement. The partnership will involve deploying the AI Integrity Suite from EQTY Lab, which ensures the reliability, security and transparency of ADQ's AI models. "The AI Integrity Suite is our flagship product, and we're implementing it with ADQ. We're directly integrating the solution into the deployment of ClimateGPT, " Jonathan Dotan, Founder of EQTY Lab, shared with <i>The National.</i> Mr Dotan explained that the AI Integrity Suite ensures transparency throughout the model development process. It allows users to verify the origin of the data used to train the model and the code utilized for fine-tuning. He added that the solution guarantees the integrity of the model's outputs, providing clarity on the model’s sources and ensuring compliance with proper governance standards. With ClimateGPT, a tool powered by Erasmus and trained by Apptek, researchers, policymakers and business leaders can drive resilient climate action. Mr Dotan explained that the Climate GPT model is designed to process and analyse thousands of high-quality scientific research articles. This allows users—such as experts and companies developing ESG strategies—to ask specific questions and receive concise, accurate answers drawn from these reputable sources, he added. ClimateGPT operates on renewable energy at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/world-s-largest-solar-power-plant-in-abu-dhabi-a-step-closer-to-full-operation-1.1132937" target="_blank">Al Dhafra Solar PV in Abu Dhabi</a>, the world's largest single-site solar plant. ADQ and its portfolio companies – Adnec Group, Etihad Rail, Taqa and Masdar – will be the first to deploy this technology in the UAE, the statement said. ClimateGPT also supports the research and execution of environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. For example, Masdar uses the model to analyse emerging renewable energy solutions and co-author articles that drive efficiencies. Adnec has also implemented the model to build a custom global research library, enhancing the group's efforts in ESG research. Mr Dotan also emphasised that he does not intend for the Climate GPT model to become a mainstream tool millions use. "It's a very specialized tool that was built for senior analysts, researchers, and the scientific community to come together to get the most cutting-edge, evolved AI for climate change," he explained. ClimateGPT joins a broader trend of AI models being used to combat climate change. Last year, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/11/22/uae-unveils-locally-developed-ai-large-language-model-dedicated-to-climate-intelligence/" target="_blank">Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in Abu Dhabi launched Jais Climate,</a> the world's first bilingual language model dedicated to climate intelligence. A partnership between Core42, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi-based technology holding company G42, and the university led to the development of the large language model (LLM), which focuses on climate, sustainability and Cop28. According to MBZUAI and Core42, Jais Climate includes 1.4 million climate-related instructions, and it was trained on ClimaInstruct, the largest bilingual data set on climate and sustainability topics. The LLM was created using sources and climate information in English and Arabic. Jais refers to the UAE's highest peak, Ras Al Khaimah. According to MBZUAI and Core42, Jais Climate will make climate data accessible to more than 274 million Arabic and 1.4 billion English speakers worldwide. Globally, a specialised AI known as ChatClimate, similar to ChatGPT, was developed by researchers at the University of Zurich last year. According to a study, ChatClimate is a conversational AI designed to enhance the accuracy and relevance of LLMs in climate change. It draws on data from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's Sixth Assessment Report<a href="https://wmo.int/media/magazine-article/can-artificial-intelligence-language-models-bridge-earth-system-knowledge-gap" target="_blank">.</a> A PwC study on the potential impact of AI in the Middle East finds that AI is expected to significantly contribute to the broader region's gross domestic product, with the UAE projected to see a 14 per cent increase in its GDP. Construction, manufacturing, energy, utilities and public sectors are poised to experience the most significant economic impact as AI drives substantial innovation and growth, the study found.