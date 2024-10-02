Technology companies at Cop28 and Dubai are pushing their AI solutions to climate problems. Photo: Cody Combs
ADQ and Swiss AI firm EQTY Lab partner to propel climate solutions

The collaboration between the investment company and AI solutions provider began in 2023 to address sustainability challenges

Dana Alomar
October 02, 2024

