Get into the Olympic Games spirit with The Olympic Collection at Trendyol

With the largest sporting event of the year beginning this month, one of the world’s top e-commerce platforms is launching a collection befitting such a landmark occasion.

Trendyol - the e-commerce leader in Turkey - has unveiled The Olympic Collection ahead of the Paris Olympic Games 2024, in celebration of this festival of sport

Launching on July 2, the dynamic range comprises t-shirts, polo shirts, shorts, dresses, hoodies, baseball caps, bucket hats, beach towels and tote bags.

Fans of the Olympics will be able to purchase these exclusive products through Trendyol apps in Turkey, Azerbaijan, Germany, Central and Eastern Europe, and the Gulf states. That means they are available to customers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, ahead of the Games opening on July 26.

All items in The Olympic Collection feature the famous five Olympic rings symbol and have been manufactured by dedicated suppliers in Turkey.

This follows a licensing agreement Trendyol signed with the International Olympic Committee in December.

Sports fans will also be able to purchase these products through the Official Olympic Online Shop

Trendyol also at the time became an E-Commerce Services Partner of the IOC under its strategic investor, Alibaba’s Worldwide Olympic Partnership. This allows it to use Olympic marks and imagery in Turkey and European Economic Area countries.

Trendyol group president Caglayan Cetin said the company was “extremely proud” to launch The Olympic Collection, which would “delight Olympic fans around the world”.

“This eclectic range of products, designed by our in-house designers and manufactured by high-quality Turkish suppliers, underlines our long-standing commitment to supporting Turkish talent on the world stage,” he said.

Sports fans can also purchase these products at the Olympic Museum Shop in Lausanne, Switzerland, and through the Official Olympic Online Shop.

Almost 15,000 athletes are scheduled to compete in this summer’s Paris Games, which continue until August 11, and the Paralympic Games, from August 28 to September 8.

The Olympic Collection at Trendyol

Turkey, then the Ottoman Empire, first sent athletes to an Olympic Games in 1908. It will again field a team in Paris across 18 disciplines, making The Olympic Collection all the more relevant as its citizens and millions of nationalities cheer on their athletes.

The collection cements the company’s presence as one of the world’s leading e-commerce platforms, with a multi-category offering. That includes its private label brand, Trendyol Collection.

Trendyol has come a long way since it was founded in Turkey 14 years ago. It now connects more than 250,000 sellers and brands with at least 40 million customers on dedicated local language apps.

The platform, which has its headquarters in Istanbul, also wholesales its Trendyol Collection brand to partner platforms in more than 100 countries around the world