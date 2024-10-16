F1 champion Lewis Hamilton calls for responsible AI amid G42-Mercedes partnership

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/04/05/lewis-hamiltons-final-season-at-mercedes-marred-by-engine-woes/" target="_blank">Lewis Hamilton</a>, the British Formula One driver for Mercedes-AMG Petronas, has called for responsible <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/17/microsoft-to-open-its-first-middle-east-ai-for-good-lab-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">artificial intelligence </a>development that benefits humanity, promotes diversity and addresses global challenges without exacerbating inequality. “Can AI be our alternative intelligence to help us find solutions to the problems brought upon ourselves?” Hamilton says in a one-minute video released by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/09/20/g42-nvidia-ai-climate/" target="_blank">UAE technology company G42</a> in partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team. “Can AI be a responsible technology that brings a new world of possibilities to all … better performance for better humanity?” In February last year, Abu Dhabi-based G42 entered a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/02/16/abu-dhabis-ai-firm-g42-revs-up-for-new-f1-season-with-mercedes-deal/" target="_blank">multi-year partnership</a> with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team to unleash the full potential of AI and provide data-driven insights. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, National Security Adviser and chairman of Abu Dhabi technology company MGX, posted Mr Hamilton's video on his X account highlighting the importance of responsible AI for a prosperous future. “In Formula One, humans meet machines," seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton says. "With AI, machine evolution is accelerating. Our sport is changing, and so as the world around us. And now there is a choice to be made … a choice between different futures. "Will we choose technology that takes more than it gives with data that discriminates and ignores diversity? Do you want more global inequality or something better? The choice is with us. It always has been.” Last month, G42, in partnership with Microsoft, announced it would establish a centre in Abu Dhabi to identify, develop and advance best practices and industry standards for the responsible use of AI in the Middle East and the Global South. The UAE has been a leader in advancing AI technologies, particularly as innovations such as generative AI gain momentum. Last week, the Emirates introduced a global AI policy aimed at preventing the misuse of these rapidly developing technologies. The policy seeks to establish guidelines that ensure responsible AI growth, protecting consumers and economies. Sam Altman, chief executive and founder of OpenAI, emphasised during the World Government Summit in Dubai in February that the UAE would be well positioned to lead discussions about a hypothetical global AI watchdog system. The UAE also recently became the first Arab nation to join the Hiroshima AI Process Friends Group, which focuses on AI safety and security measures.