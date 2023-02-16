Abu Dhabi’s AI firm G42 revs up for new F1 season with Mercedes deal

Abu Dhabi’s artificial intelligence company, G42, has teamed up with Mercedes ahead of the new Formula One season to try to unleash the potential of AI.

The sponsorship deal will see Mercedes aim to use the company's AI expertise to improve the efficiency and depth of its operations.

In turn, G42 branding will appear on the Mercedes car, while its logo will feature on the helmets of race drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, and in the team’s garage on Grand Prix weekends.

The deal, announced on Thursday, will also include joint training, talent development and workshops with G42 and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team. Other companies within G42's portfolio such as those specialised in analytics may also be involved.

“Modern motorsport and technology go hand-in-hand, especially when you consider the sheer magnitude of critical data that is generated during every race weekend,” said Peng Xiao, group chief executive of G42.

“By combining exceptional human talent with advanced AI, big data analytics and computing power, we are in a position to optimise a wide range of processes, both on and off the track, enabling decision dominance and expanding the boundaries of what’s currently possible.”

Toto Wolff, team principal and chief executive of the team, said it was delighted with the link-up.

“To compete and win at the highest level of motorsport, we are always looking for every advantage. With G42, we are excited to begin our collaboration and using its AI-powered, data-driven insights to help us on and off the track.”

Further details such as how much the deal is worth or a timeframe were not announced.

The new Formula One season, meanwhile, begins in Bahrain on March 5.

