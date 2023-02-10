Formula One 2023: All the races, dates, drivers, teams and car numbers

Formula One is poised for another dramatic season, starting on March 5 in Bahrain, and ending with the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 26 at Yas Marina Circuit.
Hopes are high for a thrilling and hard-fought contest as Red Bull's Max Verstappen bids for a third successive drivers' world championship.
But, after cruising to the title in 2022, the Dutch driver is not expected to have it so easy in 2023 as Ferrari and Mercedes go all-out to wrestle away his crown.
Here's all you need to know about the 2023 world championship.
The drivers
Alfa Romeo
Valtteri Bottas (Finland, car 77)
Zhou Guanyu (China, car 24)
AlphaTauri
Nyck de Vries (Netherlands, car 21)
Yuki Tsunoda (Japan, car 22)
Alpine
Esteban Ocon (France, car 31)
Pierre Gasly (France, car 10)
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso (Spain, car 14)
Lance Stroll (Canada, car 18)
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc (Monaco, car 16)
Carlos Sainz (Spain, car 55)
Haas
Kevin Magnussen (Denmark, car 20)
Nico Hulkenberg (Germany, car 27)
McLaren
Lando Norris (GB, car 4)
Oscar Piastri (Australia, car 81)
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton (GB, car 44)
George Russell (GB, car 63)
Red Bull
Max Verstappen (Netherlands, car 1)
Sergio Perez (Mexico, car 11)
Williams
Alexander Albon (Thai-GB, car 23)
Logan Sargeant (USA, car 2)
The race calendar
Bahrain Grand Prix
Bahrain IC, Sakhir
March 3-5
Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
March 17-19
Australian Grand Prix
Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit
March 31-April 2
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Baku City Circuit
April 28-30
Miami Grand Prix
Miami International Autodrome
May 5-7
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Imola
May 19-21
Monaco Grand Prix
Monte Carlo
May 26-28
Spanish Grand Prix
Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona
June 2-4
Canadian Grand Prix
Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
June 16-18
Austrian Grand Prix
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
June 30-July 2
British Grand Prix
Silverstone
July 7-9
Hungarian Grand Prix
Hungaroring, Mogyorod
July 21-23
Belgian Grand Prix
Spa-Francorchamps
July 28-30
Dutch Grand Prix
Zandvoort
August 25-27
Italian Grand Prix
Monza
September 1-3
Singapore Grand Prix
Marina Bay, Singapore
September 15-17
Japanese Grand Prix
Suzuka
September 22-24
Qatar Grand Prix
Losail International Circuit, Doha
October 6-8
United States Grand Prix
Circuit of the Americas, Austin
October 20-22
Mexican Grand Prix
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City
October 27-29
Brazilian Grand Prix
Interlagos, Sao Paulo
November 3-5
Las Vegas Grand Prix
Las Vegas Street Circuit
November 17-19
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Yas Marina
November 24-26