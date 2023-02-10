Formula One 2023: All the races, dates, drivers, teams and car numbers

Formula One is poised for another dramatic season, starting on March 5 in Bahrain, and ending with the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 26 at Yas Marina Circuit.

Hopes are high for a thrilling and hard-fought contest as Red Bull's Max Verstappen bids for a third successive drivers' world championship.

But, after cruising to the title in 2022, the Dutch driver is not expected to have it so easy in 2023 as Ferrari and Mercedes go all-out to wrestle away his crown.

Here's all you need to know about the 2023 world championship.

The drivers

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas (Finland, car 77)

Zhou Guanyu (China, car 24)

AlphaTauri

Nyck de Vries (Netherlands, car 21)

Yuki Tsunoda (Japan, car 22)

Alpine

Esteban Ocon (France, car 31)

Pierre Gasly (France, car 10)

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso (Spain, car 14)

Lance Stroll (Canada, car 18)

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc (Monaco, car 16)

Carlos Sainz (Spain, car 55)

Haas

Kevin Magnussen (Denmark, car 20)

Nico Hulkenberg (Germany, car 27)

McLaren

Lando Norris (GB, car 4)

Oscar Piastri (Australia, car 81)

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (GB, car 44)

George Russell (GB, car 63)

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (Netherlands, car 1)

Sergio Perez (Mexico, car 11)

Williams

Alexander Albon (Thai-GB, car 23)

Logan Sargeant (USA, car 2)

The race calendar

First place winner Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow celebrates with the trophy after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, 20 March 2022. EPA / ALI HAIDER

Bahrain Grand Prix

Bahrain IC, Sakhir

March 3-5

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing celebrate after winning the 2022 Saudi Arabia GP at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Getty

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

March 17-19

Williams' Ralf Schumacher is launched in the air over Ferrari's Rubens Barrichello at the start of a dramatic 2022 Australian Grand Prix. AFP

Australian Grand Prix

Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit

March 31-April 2

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku City Circuit

April 28-30

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing wins the 2022 Grand Prix of Miami. EPA

Miami Grand Prix

Miami International Autodrome

May 5-7

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Imola

May 19-21

Monaco Grand Prix

Monte Carlo

May 26-28

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya. AFP

Spanish Grand Prix

Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona

June 2-4

Canadian Grand Prix

Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

June 16-18

Austrian Grand Prix

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

June 30-July 2

Expand Autoplay Zhou Guanyu's Alfa Romeo crashes at the start of the British GP. Getty

British Grand Prix

Silverstone

July 7-9

Hungarian Grand Prix

Hungaroring, Mogyorod

July 21-23

Race winner Max Verstappen celebrates after the 2022 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. Getty

Belgian Grand Prix

Spa-Francorchamps

July 28-30

Dutch Grand Prix

Zandvoort

August 25-27

Italian Grand Prix

Monza

September 1-3

Singapore Grand Prix

Marina Bay, Singapore

September 15-17

Max Verstappen celebrates after becoming F1 drivers world champion at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka. AP

Japanese Grand Prix

Suzuka

September 22-24

Qatar Grand Prix

Losail International Circuit, Doha

October 6-8

United States Grand Prix

Circuit of the Americas, Austin

October 20-22

Mexican Grand Prix

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City

October 27-29

Mercedes driver George Russell after winning the sprint race prior to the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix in 2022. EPA

Brazilian Grand Prix

Interlagos, Sao Paulo

November 3-5

Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas Street Circuit

November 17-19

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina

November 24-26