Mercedes confident of providing Lewis Hamilton winning car after forgettable 2022 season

Mercedes revealed they have started contract negotiations with Lewis Hamilton and are determined to give the seasoned driver a winning car when the new season begins next month.

Hamilton, winner of 103 grands prix, turned 38 in January and will be starting his 11th season at Mercedes in March.

Team boss Toto Wolff, speaking at the launch of the team's new W14 car at Silverstone, insisted that he and Hamilton, whose current contract expires at the end of 2023, were in no hurry to put pen to paper.

Mercedes last year had their run of eight consecutive world titles snapped and seven-time champion Hamilton went winless for the first time in a season. George Russell scored Mercedes’ only victory.

Hamilton saw his record of winning at least one race in every season of his career – a run extending back to his debut campaign for McLaren in 2007 – end in 2022 when he finished a huge 214 points adrift of champion Max Verstappen and behind Russell, who came fourth.

However, the struggles won’t be a deterrent in Hamilton’s contract negotiations, Wolff said.

“I don’t think it plays into Lewis’s mind any doubts that we will perform. We will. Eventually,” said Wolff, who reiterated, “we will be competitive. We don’t know when.”

"We've had a first chat but I don't want to commit to any timeline because it's not important for him nor for us ... it runs a full year and we're going to find the right time," Wolff added.

Wolff batted away a question about age and durability, with Hamilton the second oldest driver on the starting grid after Aston Martin's 41-year-old double champion Fernando Alonso.

“I think the age 38 plays no role for this next contract. If you look at how well top athletes in the world push boundaries, and I am thinking about Tom Brady … The age plays no role,” Wolff said, referencing NFL quarterback Brady who recently retired at 45.

“How [Lewis] appears to me is in great form, very positive. Motivated. Energised. Maybe the best so far I’ve seen," he said.

Last year was difficult for Hamilton as the Mercedes design missed the mark. It was both uncompetitive and physically difficult to drive, and it developed a bouncing phenomenon dubbed “porpoising” that left both Hamilton and Russell battered after every drive.

Mercedes revealed they had returned to an all-black colour scheme for the new season and Wolff was confident the car has improved from last year.

“We were overweight last year,” Wolff said. “This year we have tried to figure out where we can squeeze out every single gram.”

Hamilton said late last season he wanted a long-term contract extension. He reiterated his desire to continue driving at Wednesday’s car reveal.

“I continue to love racing and that is never going to change,” Hamilton said. “It is part of my DNA and I always believe I can get better. I am planning to stay a little bit longer.”

Hamilton, entering the final year of his current £40 million-a-season deal, will hope Mercedes have now given him a machine to challenge rival Verstappen and Red Bull.

"I have been here a long time," Hamilton said ahead of his 11th season with Mercedes and his 17th in all in F1.

"I love the challenge of the mental and the physical elements, of having to deep dive, and see how I can extract more performance from me, the people around me, and the car that is constantly evolving.

"There is always a new logbook and new tools that you have to get used to."

Hamilton and Russell will get their first run-out with this year's car during three days of testing in Bahrain next week before the season opener in the Gulf country, on March 5.