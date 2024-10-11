Taste testing for the XPrize Feed the Next Billion competition took place at Abu Dhabi's International Centre for Culinary Arts. Photo: Cody Combs
Future

Technology

XPrize plant-based fish and cell-based chicken competition ends without a winner

Contest organisers praise entrants' contributions to sustainable food research

Cody Combs
October 11, 2024

