Business Extra: Driverless racing - what do we need to know about autonomous vehicles?

The Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi is no stranger to motorsport memories. At the heart of those memories are usually big names such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel. But now, a new type of race, without humans behind the wheel, is about to take place.

In this episode of the Business Extra podcast, host Cody Combs delves into the groundbreaking Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League, set to take place at the Yas Marina Circuit on April 27. This unconventional race features autonomous vehicles, marking a significant moment in motorsport history and the advancement of autonomous technology.

The host is joined by Thomas McCarthy, executive director of Aspire, the technology transition pillar of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council, which organised the race. They discuss the unique aspects of the event, including how the UAE's affinity for technological advances led to its creation.

They talk about the vehicles, the technology behind it, the teams and the role of AI in this race. They also touch on the ethical debates surrounding autonomous technology, including potential risks and the balance between innovation and safety.