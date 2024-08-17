The cryptocurrency industry has continuously struggled with cybercriminals, who find increasingly sophisticated ways to exploit vulnerabilities. AFP
Illegal crypto activity's value 'down 20% in 2024' despite rise in ransomware

Illicit transactions dropped to $16.7 billion in the first half of the year, an indication that legitimate activity is growing faster, Chainalysis says

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

17 August, 2024

