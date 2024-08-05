Bitcoin has been hit by changing US political fortunes as pro-crypto Republican Donald Trump and Democratic opponent Vice President Kamala Harris lock horns in the presidential race. Reuters
Why Bitcoin and Ether are in retreat
Investors shun risk assets as markets fear a US recession on the horizon and rising geopolitical worries